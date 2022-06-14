Local state of emergency declared for Kelowna

A local state of emergency has been declared for the Kelowna area in response to the threat to property caused by isolated flooding in Mission Creek, Scotty Creek, and the upper reaches of Mill Creek.

Affected areas include:

Radant Road (closed);

Parsons Road (open to local traffic);

Bulman Road (closed).

Regional District of Central Okanagan Emergency Program Coordinator Sandra Follack said the state of emergency is expected to last four or five days.

“We didn’t anticipate this weather coming in,” said Follack.

Follack explained that the predictive models and Environment Canada expected around 20mm of rain, though Kelowna saw up to 65mm in the last day – more than the creeks could handle.

“This is totally unexpected.”

KLO Road at the KLO Bridge between Leader and Spiers Roads has intermittent closures due to the clearing of debris. Two staff are working 24 hours a day to make sure debris is cleared and flaggers are on-site to direct traffic.

Casorso Road at Swamp Road has had running water across the road, but the road remains open.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has been activated, and city crews are inspecting bridges, looking for debris in the areas, and monitoring the water levels and the weather.

Property owners in flood-prone and low-lying areas are responsible for protecting their properties from possible flood damage. Sand and sandbags are available.

Residents in affected areas that may be concerned about their properties can pick up sand and sandbags at Capital News Centre located at the corner of Gordon and Lequime Roads.

A state of emergency is an authority measure authorized by the Emergency Program Act.

Emergency powers available to the local authorities include:

acquire or use any land or personal property considered necessary to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster;

authorize or require any person to render assistance of a type that the person is qualified to provide to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster;

cause the evacuation of persons and the removal of livestock, animals and personal property from any area of British Columbia that is or may be affected by an emergency or a disaster and make arrangements for the adequate care and protection of those persons, livestock, animals and personal property;

authorize the entry into any building or on any land, without warrant, by any person in the course of implementing an emergency plan or program or if otherwise considered by the minister to be necessary to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster;

cause the demolition or removal of any trees, structures or crops if the demolition or removal is considered by the minister to be necessary or appropriate in order to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster;

construct works considered by the minister to be necessary or appropriate to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster.

For up-to-date information on the situation on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website or follow them on Twitter.

Who to call:

To report an emergency, including threat of life, call 9-1-1.

To report a flooding concern or potential problem (non-emergency) contact your local public works department.

City of Kelowna: 250-469-8600

City of West Kelowna: 778-797-1000

District of Lake Country: 250-766-5650

District of Peachland: 250-767-2108

Westbank First Nations: 250-707-0493

Regional District of Central Okanagan Electoral Areas East and West: 250-763-4918.

