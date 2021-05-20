Logging protesters rally through Victoria to B.C. legislature

A crowd of around two dozen Fairy Creek advocates marched on the BC Legislature building in protest of the injunction order allowing police to remove those at anti-logging blockades.

The demonstration began in front of the Ministry of Environment at 8 a.m., blocking Superior Street to traffic by noon. At 12:15 p.m. the group moved their voices and banners down the center of Menzies Street to the front steps of the legislature.

The rally was against the injunction granted in April by the B.C. Supreme Court to Teal-Cedar Projects. The RCMP has only recently begun to enforce the injunction and remove those blockading Teal-Cedar from accessing Fairy Creek watershed, where the company has provincial rights to harvest.

During Thursday’s demonstration, Asiyah Robinson was one of five youths to deliver a letter intended for Premier John Horgan. The enforcement of the injunction is “the perpetuation of the same system that brought residential schools and the ‘60s scoop,” Robinson said. “We’re making sure you’re not making the same mistakes that you’ve apologized for.”

Activist Shilod Underwood made the demonstration’s closing remarks: “Know when you leave here today that this is a matter of sovereignty, and a matter of Indigenous jurisdiction … Leave here today understanding that Indigenous sovereignty is the sustainable solution.”

