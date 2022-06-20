Logging show axed from Sooke Canada Day celebrations

But lots of patriotism and music promised

Sooke’s Canada Day party won’t include chainsaws or fireworks. But there will still be plenty of patriotism and entertainment, organizers say.

The district’s first official Canada Day celebrations in three years won’t have the much-promised West Coast Lumberjack Shows due to a last-minute scheduling problem.

Earlier it was announced there would be no fireworks over fire concerns and the lack of black powder worldwide.

“It cost us a great deal of grief,” said Al Beddows, one of the Sooke Lions Club members organizing the July 1 event.

Over the years, organizers received numerous requests to bring back logging sports. It would have been the first logging show on Canada Day, although West Coast Lumberjack Shows performed at last year’s Celebrate Sooke! event.

But despite two missing ingredients, there is still plenty to see and do at this year’s Canada Day celebration at Sooke River Campsite from noon to 6 p.m.

“In typical Sooke fashion, people came together, Beddows said.

The afternoon headliners include Analog, a band from the West Shore and Sooke singer Janet McTavish. There are also family and children events, magician Donald Dunphy, and other events.

“It’s sad we won’t have a logging show, but it’s still an opportunity to get together, treat yourself to some food and good fun, Beddows said.

