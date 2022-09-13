Long list of candidates looking to fill Victoria council seats

With almost all of the current mayor and councillors not returning, a large field of candidates is looking to join municipal politics in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Local politics in the capital city will have a very different look after Oct. 15.

At most, only two members of Victoria’s current council could return next term and a long list of confirmed candidates have put their names forward to vie for seats at the table.

After two terms as mayor, Lisa Helps will leave the city’s top spot after 11 years total at the council table. Eight people are in the running to be Helps’ replacement. They include current Couns. Marianne Alto and Stephen Andrew, along with Lyall Atkinson, Rafael Fuentes, Rodney Graham, David Johnston, Brendan Marshall and Michelle Wiboltt.

Eight councillor seats will also be up for grabs, but Victoria residents have no shortage of candidates to choose from.

A total of 37 people entered the race, including Coun. Ben Isitt, who is the sole councillor looking to regain his seat at city hall. In alphabetical order, the others include Julia Alvarez, Gary Beyer, Tom Braybrook, Michael Cameron, Jeremy Caradonna, Khadoni Chambers, Christopher Coleman, Matt Dell, Rob Duncan, Jalal Elarid, Margaret Gardiner, Riga Godron, Stephen Hammond, Christopher Hanna, James Harasymow, Sandy Janzen, Jason Jones, Muller Kalala, Susan Kim, Anna King, Brian Klassen, Krista Loughton, Jeremy Maddock, Janice Nightingale, Steve Orcherton, Emmanuel Parenteau, Derek Pinto, Jordan Quitzau, William Scott, Bradley Sifert, Susan Simmons, Thomas Sinclair, Shea Smith, Dave Thompson, Janice Williams and Anthony Yacowar.

The full list is also available at victoria.ca/election and the city says an online profile guide containing information provided by each candidate will be available on Monday, Sept. 19. Black Press Media will also have continued coverage of all of the candidates in the coming weeks as well as election day results.

In mid-September, registered Victoria voters will receive information on how and where to vote by way of a voter card, and all residents will receive a special election edition of the city’s newsletter in the mail. The free Victoria Votes app can also be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play later this month.

General voting day will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All municipalities and electoral areas in B.C. will be holding local government elections on that day. A list of advance voting days in Victoria is available on the city’s website.

Those with questions about this fall’s municipal election can email elections@victoria.ca

