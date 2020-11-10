Look up #YYJ: Pilots take to the skies for Remembrance Day flyover

Group takes off from Victoria airport around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday

A group of local pilots will be taking part in a flyover to commemorate Remembrance Day. (Black Press Media File)

Remembrance Day ceremonies look a bit different this year and residents are encouraged to look up.

A group of local pilots will take a formation flight over Greater Victoria on Wednesday to commemorate the day. According to Tom Spreen, a WestJet pilot and simulator instructor, the group will take off around 10:20 a.m. from the Victoria International Airport in North Saanich.

The flyover will feature five or six Nanchang or Yak planes.

The route and approximate flyover times are:

10 a.m. start engines at the Victoria International Airport

10:20 a.m. wheels up

10:36 a.m. Sidney Parade overflight

10:40 a.m. Central Saanich Cenotaph

10:43 a.m. Saanich Municipal Cenotaph

10:46 a.m. Oak Bay Cenotaph

11:02 a.m. Victoria Cenotaph

11:03:30 a.m. Esquimalt Cenotaph

11:05 a.m. Langford Cenotaph

11:08 a.m. Broadmead Lodge

11:14 a.m. Sidney Cenotaph

11:22 a.m. Ganges Cenotaph

11:28 a.m. Saturna Community Hall

11:40 a.m. land back at the Victoria International Airport

If you catch a photo of the flyover, send it to editor@vicnews.com for a chance to be featured online or in the newspaper.

