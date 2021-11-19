Image courtesy Creative Outlet

Image courtesy Creative Outlet

Lord and Ladyship no longer: Courts change terms for addressing Justices

The change is an effort to make courts more modernized and accessible

B.C.’s court systems are moving towards becoming more modern in their in-court language.

Announced Nov. 18 as part of updates to policies within B.C.’s Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, Justices will no longer be addressed as “my lady” and “my lord,” instead being called “your ladyship” and “your lordship”

Meanwhile, Justices of the Court of Appeal will be referred to as “Chief Justice”, “Justice”, “Madam Justice”, “Mr. Justice” or, collectively, as “Justices.”

For most non-lawyers, the changes mean little, but for those in the field the changes are receiving some reaction.

“This is an important step in making our courts inclusive and approachable institutions,” David Brown, a labour and employment lawyer, tweeted.

“This approach to honorifics used in the courtroom is much better aligned with gender inclusion, anti-colonialism, and reconciliation,” Dustin Klaudt, co-chair of the Canadian Bar Association’s SOGIC.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Previous story
Sinkhole closes Island Highway in both directions north of Nanaimo
Next story
New Langford low carbon concrete policy comes into force in 2022

Just Posted

Greater Victoria residents are being asked to hold onto their glass items for now as recycling operations join the list of sectors impacted by B.C.’s disastrous floods. (Black Press Media file photo)
Glass recycling in Greater Victoria and beyond temporarily suspended due to B.C. floods

Former Victoria tattoo artist David Samuel Hadden pleaded guilty to four out of six counts of sexual assault in court Nov. 19. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)
Victoria tattoo artist pleads guilty to four counts of sexual assault

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (Sooke Unit 37) members practice many sea skills as part of their training. (Contributed - Amber Sheasgreen)
Sooke search and rescue recruits ready for full-time duty

Amber Sheasgreen, out on one of the search and rescue boats, is headed to the Mediterranean over Christmas to help with the charity Refugee Rescue. (Contributed - Amber Sheasgreen)
Sooke volunteer to help prevent refugee loss of life at sea