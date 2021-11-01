Shelly Glover answers a question during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday March 23, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Shelly Glover answers a question during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday March 23, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Losing candidate for Manitoba Tory leadership wants swearing-in delayed

Shelley Glover does not want to discuss details, previously spoke of ballot timing issues

The losing candidate in the race to become Manitoba’s next premier is challenging the results and wants the winner’s swearing-in delayed.

Shelly Glover, who came up short with 49 per cent of the ballot count in the Progressive Conservative leadership race, has, through her lawyer, written to Manitoba’s lieutenant-governor.

Glover’s lawyer is asking that the swearing-in of Heather Stefanson as premier be delayed so that Glover can contest the outcome of the leadership vote in court.

Glover does not want to discuss details, as the matter will be before the courts, but has previously said many Tory members did not receive ballots in time to vote.

The head of the Tory leadership election committee said on the weekend every effort was made to allow people to vote and no one was deliberately denied a ballot.

The party has recognized Stefanson as the winner and she is expected to be sworn in as premier in the coming days.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Manitoba Tories choose Heather Stefanson as new leader, next premier

Conservative Party of CanadaManitoba

Previous story
Unvaccinated B.C. public service staff to be placed on unpaid leave as of Nov. 22
Next story
Kevin Falcon drops campaign worker after rival’s allegation

Just Posted

Police responding to a break and enter in progress in Esquimalt caught a man redhanded and arrested him after a brief foot chase. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man on house arrest nabbed near broken-into Esquimalt construction site

Crab fishing is a popular activity on the Sooke waterfront. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Woman, 81, drowns near Sooke Marine Boardwalk

VicPD officers chased down a suspect in an apparent attempted carjacking in the Johnson Street Parkade on Sunday morning (Oct. 31). (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police chase down suspect after attempted carjacking in parkade

Cities across B.C. experienced record-breaking temperatures during the heat dome that hit much of the province at the end June, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Summer heat dome resulted in 18 Greater Victoria deaths: BC Coroners Service