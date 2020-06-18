A woman was reunited with a lost necklace which is a family heirloom after a community member saw posts about it on Central Saanich police’s social media account. (Twitter/cspoliceservice)

Lost family heirloom returned to woman in Central Saanich

‘Young lady’ returns necklace after seeing social media post

A lost family heirloom made its way back to its owner in Central Saanich thanks to the power of social media.

On June 15, the Central Saanich Police Service tweeted that a necklace was lost in the Tanner Ridge area. The tweet said the white gold necklace was passed from the owner’s grandmother to her mother and then to her.

READ ALSO: Lost a ring? This B.C. man will find it for you

Three days later, a tweet went up saying the necklace was located.

According to Central Saanich police, a “young lady” turned in the pendant on June 17 after seeing the posts on social media. She found it while on a walk with her family. The necklace was reunited with its owner on June 18, giving the story a happy ending.

READ ALSO: Langford man reunited with stolen bike eight months later

Saanich Peninsula

