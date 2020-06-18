Lost family heirloom returned to woman in Central Saanich

A woman was reunited with a lost necklace which is a family heirloom after a community member saw posts about it on Central Saanich police’s social media account. (Twitter/cspoliceservice)

A lost family heirloom made its way back to its owner in Central Saanich thanks to the power of social media.

On June 15, the Central Saanich Police Service tweeted that a necklace was lost in the Tanner Ridge area. The tweet said the white gold necklace was passed from the owner’s grandmother to her mother and then to her.

CSPS 20-1732

Sun, Jun 14, 12:30-2pm, a necklace was lost in the Tanner Ridge area.The owner also went to Tonneli's on E Saanich Rd. The white gold necklace had been passed from the owner's grandmother, to her mother, and then to her. Pls help get this heirloom back to it's family pic.twitter.com/F6kAJHEmMH — cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) June 15, 2020

Three days later, a tweet went up saying the necklace was located.

According to Central Saanich police, a “young lady” turned in the pendant on June 17 after seeing the posts on social media. She found it while on a walk with her family. The necklace was reunited with its owner on June 18, giving the story a happy ending.

CSPS File #20-1732

A very happy ending to the story of the lost necklace! Yesterday afternoon, a young lady turned in the pendant after seeing our social media post. She had found it while out on a walk with her family. Today it was returned to it's very happy owner, Mary! pic.twitter.com/lhlg3wUEYP — cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) June 18, 2020

