Lost family heirloom returned to woman in Central Saanich

A lost family heirloom made its way back to its owner in Central Saanich thanks to the power of social media.
On June 15, the Central Saanich Police Service tweeted that a necklace was lost in the Tanner Ridge area. The tweet said the white gold necklace was passed from the owner’s grandmother to her mother and then to her.
CSPS 20-1732
Sun, Jun 14, 12:30-2pm, a necklace was lost in the Tanner Ridge area.The owner also went to Tonneli's on E Saanich Rd. The white gold necklace had been passed from the owner's grandmother, to her mother, and then to her. Pls help get this heirloom back to it's family pic.twitter.com/F6kAJHEmMH
— cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) June 15, 2020
Three days later, a tweet went up saying the necklace was located.
According to Central Saanich police, a “young lady” turned in the pendant on June 17 after seeing the posts on social media. She found it while on a walk with her family. The necklace was reunited with its owner on June 18, giving the story a happy ending.
CSPS File #20-1732
A very happy ending to the story of the lost necklace! Yesterday afternoon, a young lady turned in the pendant after seeing our social media post. She had found it while out on a walk with her family. Today it was returned to it's very happy owner, Mary! pic.twitter.com/lhlg3wUEYP
— cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) June 18, 2020
