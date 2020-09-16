Low-hanging cable line hit on Mitchell Street

Oak Bay Fire Department said a truck driver was likely the culprit for hitting an already low-hanging cable line on Mitchell Street around 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
The fallen line was reported and both the fire department and Oak Bay Police responded and closed Mitchell Street temporarily.
Truck driver on Mitchell unknowingly took out a lie-hanging wire that was called in. BC Hydro just confirmed to @OakBayPolice & @OakBayFireDept that it’s tv /internet cable not power. pic.twitter.com/5WH4R7KCSN
— Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) September 16, 2020
B.C. Hydro visited shortly after to confirm it was a cable line and not for power.
Last summer a food delivery truck backed into a similarly low-hanging cable line in the Willows Tea Room parking lot.
