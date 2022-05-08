Luxton Spring Fair returns to Langford May long weekend

After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the fair is back with rides, games and historical demos

After a two-year delay, the Luxton Spring Fair is back on the West Shore this May long weekend.

The annual volunteer-run event should be celebrating its 47th edition, but due to the pandemic it will only be the 45th spring fair to be held, with the last event organized in 2019.

”It feels great, the community really looks forward to it, especially with so many families in the area now,” said organizer and longtime volunteer Sandy West. “It’s really great to be back.”

West said there are a number of changes to this year’s event, most noticeable to longtime attendees being the change of dates. This year’s event will be held from May 19 to 22, forgoing the holiday Monday due to unexpected circumstances with rides provider West Coast Amusement.

Less noticeable are changes to parking at the fairgrounds. This year, parking will be directly across Sooke Road from Ronald Road, though it continues to be by donation as in previous years, with use of public transportation encouraged.

As always though, the fair will feature extensive midway and carnival games, an antique farm equipment display, the heritage museum, demonstrations by the Vancouver Island Blacksmith Association and an assortment of vendor booths.

”It’s a great way for the local community to look through all of the history of the area.”

Admission to the fairgrounds is free of charge, however, tickets must be purchased for all rides and games. Tickets are $1.25 each, or can be purchased in books of 20 for $25 or 40 for $45. Rides cost three to seven tickets each. Wristbands are also available for $45 per day, and are only valid for the day of purchase.

While the fair is mostly designed to bring the community together for some fun, West said it also serves as an important fundraiser for the Luxton Fairgrounds. And with its absence for the past two years, she said that element of the event is more important than ever.

”It gives us enough to do some maintenance on the grounds or paint a building. Without it, there wouldn’t be much extra for some cans of paint or to fix what needs fixing on the buildings,” she said.

Demonstrations and displays are open May 21 and 22 from noon to 6 p.m., while the midway rides and games are open May 19 and 20 from 3 to 10 p.m., and May 21 and 22 from 1 to 11 p.m.

