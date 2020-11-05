Oak Bay High voting station was slow and steady for the provincial election day, Oct. 24, 2020, as the Oak-Bay Gordon Head riding had the third-most mail-in votes of all B.C. ridings. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Oak Bay High voting station was slow and steady for the provincial election day, Oct. 24, 2020, as the Oak-Bay Gordon Head riding had the third-most mail-in votes of all B.C. ridings. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Mail-in ballots for South Island exceed election day

Trio of South Island ridings have most mail-in ballots in B.C. as count set to begin

As Elections BC starts the final tally of mail-in ballots on Friday, three ridings on the South Island will have more ballots to count this weekend than were counted on election day.

This comes despite the fact BC NDP has largely been acclaimed the provincial winner, based on the Oct. 24 election results.

However, in Victoria-Beacon Hill, there were 13,674 votes counted on Oct. 24 while an estimated 16,696 mail-in votes were returned. It’s the highest number of mail-in and absentee ballots of any riding in B.C.

Saanich North and the Islands is the second-most in B.C. with 14,686 votes mailed in, and 19,868 counted. And Oak Bay-Gordon Head is the third most, with 14,579 mailed in, more than the 14,358 votes already counted.

The question is if the mail-in and absentee ballots will reflect the same trend or change. (To be clear, a high majority of the remaining ballots to be counted this weekend are mail-in, said Elections BC director of communications Andrew Watson.)

Results will be updated throughout the weekend starting Friday. Don’t expect them to come in quick, Watson said, as the process is a cumbersome one.

“[Compared to election night] the numbers will take longer, there’s more steps in the process, dealing with removing the envelopes and secrecy sleeves,” Watson said.

Results will updated as they come in at results.elections.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Polls close in Oak Bay-Gordon Head

READ ALSO: New Oak Bay-Gordon Head MLA Murray Rankin says he will use his federal connections

In Victoria-Beacon Hill and Oak Bay-Gordon Head, where the total vote count will now double, it could be seen as starting over again. However, candidates who are trailing in those ridings are reserved as to whether anything will change.

BC Liberal candidate Roxanne Helme will exercise her right as a voter scrutineer for the Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding. Helme is currently third in voting with 3,400 votes, behind NDP candidate Murray Rankin, who holds 47.6 per cent of the vote with 6,834, and BC Green candidate Nicole Duncan’s 4,046 votes.

“I’ve been working, and presuming I’m not going to be going to the legislature, and that even though there are more ballots to come, I presume the trend will be consistent, but who knows,” Helme said.

Candidates and at least one representative can also be present at final count.

That said, if the trend for voting in Helme’s riding continues to favour the NDP or Green on Friday, she may pull the plug on being a scrutineer the rest of the weekend.

READ ALSO: Saanich Remembrance Day ceremony goes virtual

“It depends big time on what those ballots look like,” Helme said. “We’ll regroup after the count on Friday and see where we are at, deciding if we’ll go from there.”

In Victoria-Beacon Hill, BC Green party candidate Jenn Neilson’s 4,655 votes is second to NDP candidate Grace Lore, with 6,852 votes.

“I’m back at work full time as of this week acting as if the results won’t change, even though they could,” said Neilson, “because I would rather be pleasantly surprised than disappointed.”

With only 197 mail-in ballots requested in Victoria-Beacon Hill in 2017, it’s an unprecedented spike, Neilson said, though most agree it’s due to COVID safety.

“There is simply no way to know whether the proportion of votes for each party will be the same for mail-in ballots as for in-person votes until they have been counted,” Neilson said.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Construction site given all clear after Hazmat finds nothing
Next story
Saanich engineering staff to move into former library building once considered for supportive housing

Just Posted

The Santa Day parade will be held at Edward Milne Community School on Dec. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. Instead of a normal parade where floats pass by, cars will drive by the floats instead. (Black Press Media file photo)
Drive-by Santa Day parade to be held at Edward Milne

Event takes place on Dec. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Ben Molesky (left) and Mike Thomas, co-chairs of Sooke Christmas Bureau have begun stocking hampers for the holiday season. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Sooke Christmas Bureau begins prep for holiday hampers

Organizers estimate spending $30,000 to stock up for those in need

Sooke School District superintendent, Scott Stinson (from left to right), Beecher Bay First Nation chief, Russ Chipps, Songhees First Nation elder, Butch Dick, and SD62 trustee, Ravi Parmar, broke ground on two new Langford schools Nov. 5. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Sooke School District breaks ground on two new Langford schools

The middle and elementary schools are expected to open in September 2022

In March 2020, more than 1,500 people were homeless in Victoria, according to a survey by the Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness. (Black Press Media file photo)
Housing, homelessness and affordability top concerns in Greater Victoria: Vital Signs report

2020 report sees drop in ratings for housing, newcomer opportunities

Sooke Winter Market will be held at the Sooke Region Museum grounds, located at 2070 Phillips Rd, over four Saturdays leading into winter. The market takes place on Nov. 14, 21, 28 and Dec. 5 (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke Winter Market makes return after four years

Market takes place on Nov. 14, 21, 28 & Dec. 5 at Sooke Region Museum

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
Additional visits to senior care homes coming, B.C.’s top doctor says

Seniors Advocate recommends more family access

Summer weather conditions near Mount Klitsa in the Alberni Valley. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island local governments consult with experts on climate change planning

Community resilience summit happening online Nov. 6

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

Reader’s Lens Sooke photographer Lee-Ann Ruttan snapped this shot of an early sunrise near Park Isle Marine on West Coast Road. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email <a href="mailto:editor@sookenewsmirror.com" target="_blank">editor@sookenewsmirror.com</a>. (Contributed photo)
Reader’s Lens

Our reader’s photo of the week

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Regulatory agencies overseeing real estate professionals in B.C. have called for a halt to all open houses, across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
B.C. realtors asked to halt open houses due to spike in COVID cases

The Real Estate Council of BC says as COVID-19 cases surge, open houses should stop

Most Read