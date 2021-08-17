Mailing issue delays plans for second brewery in Sidney

A mailing issue is delaying plans for what would be Sidney’s second brewery.

Sandi Nelson, Sidney’s corporate officer, said staff are currently in touch with Canada Post to find out why some notifications informing property owners about the proposed brewery came back.

Council was due to hold a special public participation period Monday for Small Gods Brewing, which plans to open at 9835 Third St. The forum was scheduled last month, triggering a statutory process informing the public through advertisements in the Peninsula News Review as well as mail-outs to owners and tenants occupying property within 100 metres (328 feet) of the property.

But some 10 per cent of the notices (45 out of 452) came back, said Nelson. “Because provincial legislation requires the town to make every effort to ensure that surrounding property owners are properly notified, we have decided to postpone these items to the Sept. 13 (council) meeting,” she said.

Small Gods Brewery is not the only local business impacted by the snafu as 26 out of 61 (43 per cent) of notices for a proposed modular storage building at 2071 Malaview Ave. also came back. Council also pushed that proposal seeking a development permit and development permit variance to Sept. 13.

Chief administrative officer Randy Humble said the municipality will re-issue the notices and make sure that they get to all the residents.

Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith said all correspondence will go to the September meeting.

