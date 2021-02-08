Major crime unit investigating weekend homicide in Sayward

A Sayward man was initially taken into custody and has been released as the investigation continues.

A man is dead after what RCMP are calling a homicide this weekend in Sayward

According to a news release from RCMP Senior Media Relations Officer S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, Sayward RCMP responded to a Saturday afternoon report of an incident at a residence in the 900-block of Frenchman Road in the small north Island community.

“Sayward RCMP Frontline officers arrived at the home and located a man suffering life-threatening injuries,” noted Shoihet. “The man subsequently died.”

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has taken over the investigation and is working closely with the Sayward RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) and the B.C. Coroners Service.

“A Sayward man was initially taken into custody and has since been released as the investigation continues,” confirmed Shoihet.

“Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there are no ongoing public safety concerns,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Bosnell of VIIMCU. “The investigation is in its early stages.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU Information Line at 250-380-6211.

