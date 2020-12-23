UPDATED: Four-hour lane closure on Douglas expected after ‘major gas leak’ in Saanich

Saanich emergency crews and FortisBC staff are on the scene of a gas leak, with Douglas Street expected to be closed for several hours on Dec. 23. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

A gas leak is causing traffic backups in Victoria and Saanich as northbound lanes of Douglas Street are closed.

The Saanich police and fire department are in the 3300-block of Douglas which is closed to all traffic from Cloverdale Avenue to Audley Street. Police issued the alert, first on social media, on Dec. 23 around 2 p.m., saying the closure could be four hours.

Asst. Deputy Chief Mike Kaye with the Saanich Fire Department said the issue is with a main FortisBC gas line. Businesses in the area have been evacuated and closed for the afternoon and FortisBC is on scene.

Saanich emergency crews are responding to a gas leak at the intersection of Cloverdale Avenue and Douglas Street. Traffic is impacted and backed up in the area. #yyjtraffic @saanichnews pic.twitter.com/XDX147aygq — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) December 23, 2020

Crews were conducting maintenance in the area earlier in the day but did not cause this incident, according to FortisBC spokesperson Lauren Lea. She said they expect to have the road reopened around 5 p.m.

Southbound lanes remain open; however, police recommend that vehicles and pedestrians avoid the area if possible. Traffic is heavy in the area as northbound drivers turn off Douglas Street to take other side roads.

More to come.

The Saanich police and fire department on the scene of a major gas leak, with Douglas Street expected to be closed for about four hours on Dec. 23. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)