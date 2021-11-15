Island Highway closed in Cowichan Valley due to flooding

Flooding near Crofton turnoff causing detour, Cowichan Bay access also impacted by floodwaters

Severe flooding from a Jan. 31, 2020 rainstorm was captured in this drone photo by Shawn Wagar. (File photo by Shawn Wagar)

The Trans-Canada Highway has been closed in the Cowichan Valley locations due to flooding.

According to DriveBC, the highway is blocked by flooding near the intersection with Mount Sicker Road, just south of the Chemainus River. A detour is in effect via Osborne Bay Road.

Meanwhile, Emcon Services, the region’s highway maintenance company, reports a perennial flooding site at where the highway intersects with Cowichan Bay Road is also closed.

Near Mill Bay, Briarwood Drive has been washed out. There, Emcon says crews are looking at implementing a temporary bridge.

CLOSED #BCHwy1A – Due to flooding between Westholme Rd and Crofton Rd. Estimated time of reopening not available. Detour in effect via Osborne Rd.

More info: https://t.co/145OfwK7rR#VanIsle #DuncanBC #CowichanBay — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 15, 2021

**ROADS FLOODED** Cowichan Bay Rd flooded between Tzouhalem Rd and #BCHwy1 – detour available via Bench Road. Tzouhalem Rd also flooded between Joe Rd and Samuel Rd – access North of Samuel Rd via Trunk Rd. @DriveBC_VI @DriveBC #DuncanBC @NorthCowichan pic.twitter.com/XyrQ1NM8BF — Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) November 15, 2021

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: VIDEO: Flooding, mudslide hampering travel through Greater Victoria, Salt Spring Island

BC Floodcowichan valleyflooding