Severe flooding from a Jan. 31, 2020 rainstorm was captured in this drone photo by Shawn Wagar. (File photo by Shawn Wagar)

Severe flooding from a Jan. 31, 2020 rainstorm was captured in this drone photo by Shawn Wagar. (File photo by Shawn Wagar)

Island Highway closed in Cowichan Valley due to flooding

Flooding near Crofton turnoff causing detour, Cowichan Bay access also impacted by floodwaters

The Trans-Canada Highway has been closed in the Cowichan Valley locations due to flooding.

According to DriveBC, the highway is blocked by flooding near the intersection with Mount Sicker Road, just south of the Chemainus River. A detour is in effect via Osborne Bay Road.

Meanwhile, Emcon Services, the region’s highway maintenance company, reports a perennial flooding site at where the highway intersects with Cowichan Bay Road is also closed.

Near Mill Bay, Briarwood Drive has been washed out. There, Emcon says crews are looking at implementing a temporary bridge.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: VIDEO: Flooding, mudslide hampering travel through Greater Victoria, Salt Spring Island

BC Floodcowichan valleyflooding

Previous story
VIDEO: Flooding, mudslide hampering travel through southern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Flooding has closed Sooke Road between Gillespie and Impala road Nov. 15. (Credit: Quinton Lebold)
VIDEO: Flooding, mudslide hampering travel through southern Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issued heavy rain and wind warnings for Greater Victoria, and much of Vancouver Island, Nov. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)
Heavy rain, wind warnings issued for Vancouver Island

The Surfrider Foundation installed three sea bins to catch trash in the North Saanich Marina. (Photo by Mackenzie Duncan)
Blue Friday introduces green thinking to Black Friday

According to Statistics Canada, Greater Victoria’s unemployment rate rose by 0.2 to 4.4 per cent in October. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria retains one of the lowest unemployment rates in Canada