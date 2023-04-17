Redford Street in Port Alberni is currently blocked due to a police incident. (TERESA BIRD / Alberni Valley News)

Redford Street in Port Alberni is currently blocked due to a police incident. (TERESA BIRD / Alberni Valley News)

Major road in Port Alberni closed due to police incident

Numerous RCMP members surround motel on Redford Street

UPDATE: The incident on Redford Street at the Tyee Village Motel is over and barricades on Redford Street have been removed. A witness told the AV News that RCMP had someone in handcuffs around 11 a.m.

Original story follows:

A stretch of Redford Street in Port Alberni is currently closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic due to a police incident.

The street is closed from 10th Avenue to Anderson Avenue due to a police incident currently unfolding at the Tyee Motel. Pedestrians and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More to come…

Breaking NewsPORT ALBERNI

 

A police incident is currently unfolding at the Tyee Motel in Port Alberni on Redford Street. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

A police incident is currently unfolding at the Tyee Motel in Port Alberni on Redford Street. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Journey Middle School FAST programs safe for next year
Next story
High winds up to 90 km/h battering Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Transit will be free on April 22. (Black Press file photo)
This is how you can take Greater Victoria transit for free

Waves rage Monday (April 17) morning at the Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood. Environment Canada issued an official wind warning shortly before 10:30 a.m. with winds expected to abate by late afternoon. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
High winds up to 90 km/h battering Greater Victoria

Sooke School District superintendent Scott Stinson says an increased focus on health will require shifting some timetables. (File - Black Press Media)
Journey Middle School FAST programs safe for next year

The Bay Centre made significant cuts to its greenhouse gas emissions and overall energy use between 2011 and 2019. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Network of major Greater Victoria buildings charting the path to zero emissions