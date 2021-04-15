Traffic heading south on Highway 17 and looking to turn left onto Beacon Avenue wait for the light to turn Tuesday morning. A report finds the intersection is experiencing “failing levels of service” for certain movements during the morning peak hours as well as the afternoon peak hours. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Traffic heading south on Highway 17 and looking to turn left onto Beacon Avenue wait for the light to turn Tuesday morning. A report finds the intersection is experiencing “failing levels of service” for certain movements during the morning peak hours as well as the afternoon peak hours. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Major Sidney intersection already deficient predicted to get worse

New report also finds area’s pedestrian and cycling infrastructure in need of improvement

A new report predicts a major intersection on the Saanich Peninsula already experiencing “failing levels of service” during the certain times of the day will struggle to accommodate future traffic.

The report from WATT Consulting Group finds failing levels of service (LOS) at the intersection of Highway 17 and Sidney’s Beacon Avenue for multiple movements during morning peak traffic and for all left moving traffic during afternoon peak traffic, drawing on data from 2020, accounting for decreased traffic thanks to COVID-19.

During the morning peak period, northbound, southbound and eastbound left-turning traffic as well as southbound through traffic experience failing levels of service, a qualitative measure used to describe the relative quality of motor vehicle traffic service with six ratings from LOS A (free flowing traffic) to LOS F (traffic flow reduced to start-stop at minimal speeds).

“During the p.m. peak hour, all four of the left-turn movements at the (intersection) operates at failing LOS,” it reads.

Looking ahead to 2040, the report predicts that the intersection will continue to have “multiple movements” at failing levels of service, including movements that currently operate above failing. The situation will be worse during the p.m. peak hour when the “majority of movements” fail.

Overall, the report predicts the intersection will be among “multiple” intersections in the report’s study area where peak hour operations would break down, a point picked up in the Sidney staff report describing the study.

“When analyzing future development, it is anticipated that many intersections in the area will be deficient by 2040,” said Jenn Clary, director of engineering.

RELATED: Sidney turns down housing project over size, massing after neighbourhood concerns

WATT studied the intersection as part of the Beacon West Traffic Study, coordinated by Sidney, the Victoria Airport Authority and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The study included the area immediately west of Highway 17 and north of Beacon Avenue, including the intersection of Mills Road and West Saanich Road.

As Clary noted in her analysis, the areas under study have potential for large commercial and industrial development, as well as some residential growth, with Beacon Avenue connecting the eastern and western half of Sidney.

RELATED: Industrial land flying off the shelf at Victoria International Airport

The report also found the area’s pedestrian and cycling infrastructure require improvement to encourage multi-modal transportation, with the study recommending new sidewalks and bike lanes, said Clary, adding that both Sidney and North Saanich have already made plans for some of the proposed infrastructure. “(However), others are newly identified through this study,” she said.

The consultant’s report does not attach any dollars figure and Clary’s report notes intersection of Highway 17 and Beacon Avenue lies outside municipal jurisdiction.

“Since Highway 17 is within the jurisdiction of MoTI, (town) staff have limited influence over implementing these recommendations,” she said.

Council received the report Monday.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rally calls for decriminalization, safe supply as overdose emergency turns 5
Next story
Home construction near Victoria’s Gonzales Hill Park spurs legal battle

Just Posted

The artist rendered Sadie with a few more ribs and wrinkles than she had in real life, and with the fading of her paint she looks a little sad. But real-life Sadie was an energetic hunting dog, her owner Cliff Curtis said. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Dog sculpture at Glen Lake Park based off a happy hunting hound

Sadie the dog was not as old as the concrete art looks almost 20 years later

This property, at 1980 Fairfield Place, is adjoined to Gonzales Hill Park and is the centre of community opposition and a B.C. Supreme Court case as owners are looking to build a single-family home on the lot. Jake Romphf/News Staff
Home construction near Victoria’s Gonzales Hill Park spurs legal battle

Gonzales Hill Preservation Society worried about impacts to the park’s wildlife, rare fauna, views

Traffic heading south on Highway 17 and looking to turn left onto Beacon Avenue wait for the light to turn Tuesday morning. A report finds the intersection is experiencing “failing levels of service” for certain movements during the morning peak hours as well as the afternoon peak hours. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Major Sidney intersection already deficient predicted to get worse

New report also finds area’s pedestrian and cycling infrastructure in need of improvement

Acclaimed author Eden Robinson hosts a virtual conversation and reading from her latest book, Return of the Trickster, on Friday, April 23, in conjunction with the Vancouver Island Regional Library. (Photo courtesy of VIRL)
Island author brings Trickster in online library event

Fans of the work of Eden Robinson will get the opportunity to… Continue reading

A Sooke man died Tuesday afternoon after his car left the roadway in 7500-block of West Coast Road around 1:30 p.m. and hit a tree. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke man dies in Tuesday crash on West Coast Road

The man’s SUV left the roadway and struck a tree

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

(Government of Canada)
Liberal MP caught stark naked during House of Commons video conference

William Amos, in Quebec, appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament completely naked

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to 1,168 Wednesday, nearly 400 in hospital

Now 120 coronavirus patients in intensive care, six more deaths

Moss covered branches are seen in the Avatar Old Growth Forest near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, B.C. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. blockades aimed at protecting old-growth forests reveal First Nation split

Two Pacheedaht chiefs say they’re ‘concerned about the increasing polarization over forestry activities’ in the territory

Richmond RCMP Chief Superintendent Will Ng said, in March, the force received a stand-out number of seven reports of incidents that appeared to have “racial undertones.” (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
‘Racially motivated’ incidents on the rise in B.C’s 4th largest city: police

Three incidents in Richmond are currently being invested as hate crimes, says RCMP Chief Superintendent Will Ng

Commercial trucks head south towards the Pacific Highway border crossing Wednesday (April 14, 2021). The union representing Canadian border officers wants its members to be included on the frontline priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine. (Aaron Hinks photo)
CBSA officers’ union calls for vaccine priority in B.C.

Border officers at ports including, YVR and land crossings should ‘not be left behind’

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Amandalina Letterio - Capital News)
Kelowna demonstrators show support for Vancouver Island logging activists

Two Kelowna men stood atop a pedestrian bridge on Harvey Avenue to raise awareness about old-growth forests

City workers from Duncan were busy recently putting up street signs in both Hul’q’umi’num’ and English. (Submitted photo)
Hul’q’umi’num street signs installed in downtown Duncan

Partnership with Cowichan Tribes sees English street names twinned with Indigenous language

Most Read