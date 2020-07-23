Greater Victoria cycling and walking groups are calling for improvements to Shelbourne Street, such as barriers and wider sidewalks, to increase pedestrian safety. The groups say the timing is perfect to implement the changes, as traffic has decreased significantly along Shelbourne Street due to COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Make improvements now to Shelbourne Sreet: Greater Victoria cycling, pedestrian groups

Pandemic-related lifestyle changes make sidewalk widening, other safety improvements timely

Walking and cycling groups are rallying for immediate improvements to Shelbourne Street in Saanich, with traffic lessened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greater Victoria Pedestrian Advocacy Organization and the Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition want to see temporary barriers installed for protected bike lanes, and wider sidewalks along the corridor. They hope such changes could be adopted permanently as part of the District of Saanich’s ongoing improvements along Shelbourne Street.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have faced a lifestyle change,” said Amanda Macdonald, Chair of Walk On, Victoria in a press release. “There is now the opportunity to re-evaluate our streets and public spaces to implement measures for health and safety and to facilitate active transportation.”

READ: Saanich’s Shelbourne corridor work set to start despite pandemic

The groups noted that with many people working from home and the University of Victoria and Camosun College suspending most on-campus activity, traffic along Shelbourne has significantly decreased. They believe the wider sidewalks will create a safer environment for pedestrians, not only by creating more space between vehicle traffic, but allowing more room for people to social distance.

“If our proposal is implemented now, the bike lanes and widened sidewalks that are temporarily created will give people an opportunity to increase travel on foot and by bike while it is summer, days are long, the weather is good, and people of all ages want to get outdoors,” the release stated. “Families who want to introduce their children to cycling for transportation will have a safe, protected bike lane to use. Automobile drivers will get used to the new street configuration while fewer cars are on the road. The timing is perfect.”

Making changes now, they say, would also help in the push for more residents to use alternative modes of transportation, and in turn, create a “healthier travel environment on this heavily travelled street.”

“Saanich has declared a climate emergency,” Macdonald said. “This proposal will keep with Saanich’s goals to reduce greenhouse gases and be a jump start toward already established environmental targets.”

ALSO READ: City of Victoria begins Shelbourne Street upgrades

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CyclingDistrict of SaanichTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police say Quebec sisters were victims of double murder committed by their father
Next story
Fan Tan Alley exhibit connects Victoria visitors with history of Canada’s oldest Chinatown

Just Posted

Local resources offer support for Sooke job seekers, employers

Employment in Greater Victoria on the rise in April

RCMP looking for man who allegedly smashed window of Langford hair salon

Suspect described as Caucasian, five-foot-seven and in early 20s

Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family

Metchosin farmers lose sheep to bear attacks

B.C. Conservation hasn’t euthanized any bears in Metchosin this year

Sasquatch sighted in East Sooke

Langford artist brings the mythical creature to life in wood sculpture

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

BC Children’s lottery offers luxury as a prize

The Choices Lotto has luxury homes across the province

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised in northern B.C.

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large

Most Read