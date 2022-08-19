Malahat closed after early morning truck crash

The Malahat remains closed in both directions after an early morning crash near Split Rock Friday (Aug. 19) shortly before 4 a.m.
The stretch of Highway 1 is closed between Shawnigan Lake Road and Shawnigan-Mill Bay road.
While there is no official detour, drivers familiar with the area are reportedly taking the route through Shawnigan.
More to come…
**CLOSED** #BCHwy1 is closed in both directions between Shawnigan/Mill Bay Rd and South Shawnigan Rd due to a vehicle incident at Split Rock.#yyjtraffic #MillBayBC #Malahat @DriveBC @DriveBC_VI pic.twitter.com/ZkdHqcTrNo
— Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) August 19, 2022