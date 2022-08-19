Malahat closed after early morning truck crash

No official detours in place

Drivers are finding a way around a crash on the Malahat early Friday (Aug. 19) near Split Rock Lookout. (Google maps)

The Malahat remains closed in both directions after an early morning crash near Split Rock Friday (Aug. 19) shortly before 4 a.m.

The stretch of Highway 1 is closed between Shawnigan Lake Road and Shawnigan-Mill Bay road.

While there is no official detour, drivers familiar with the area are reportedly taking the route through Shawnigan.

More to come…

