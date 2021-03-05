Malahat closed due to rockfall

Section of Trans-Canada Highway was scheduled for intermittent closures today for rock scaling work

The Malahat is closed in both directions due to a rockfall. Crews are working with B.C. Ambulance paramedics to transport a patient in critical condition through the site before the highway reopens. It is unclear if the patient was injured in the rockfall.

**UPDATE** We are almost ready to open the #BCHwy1 @ Finlayson Arm Rd, coordinating with @BCAmbulance to get a patient in critical condition through the site safely before we open. Thanks for your continued patience. @DriveBC_VI #yyjtraffic https://t.co/EOGkoesrwU — Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) March 5, 2021

A roughly three-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions between Finlayson Arm Road and West Shore Parkway in Langford.

A geotechnical investigation is needed and an assessment is in progress. An update from DriveBC is expected at 3:30 p.m. No detour is available at this time.

The Sooke School District has said school busses will be delayed for up to 30 minutes, but that students will be kept safe at school until the busses arrive.

READ MORE: Rock work closes Highway 1 in Langford for spurts

That section of highway was scheduled for intermittent closures today between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for rock scaling work. The Ministry of Transporation and Infrastructure tweeted a video of the scheduled work shortly before 11 a.m., noting traffic was moving again after the final clean up.

Final cleanup after this morning's rock scaling work on the #Malahat.

Traffic is moving again on #BCHwy1. Thanks everyone for your patience!#yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/8L0irbxYgZ — BC Transportation (@TranBC) March 5, 2021

Emcon Services Inc., the contractor tasked with provincial road maintenance on the southern Island, tweeted a rockfall in Goldstream Provincial Park had closed the roadway just after 1:30 p.m. At 2 p.m. they posted an update noting the closure had been extended to both directions.

That work comes after traffic in the area was halted in both directions on Feb. 28 for a rockslide. A rockfall in the park also caused delays late into the night on Jan. 12.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Malahat closed an average of once per month, says Ministry of Transportation

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

malahat



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.