UPDATE: Malahat crash causing northbound closure

A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway is causing delays for traffic heading over the Malahat.
Emcon Services Inc.’s South Island Division warned motorists of a northbound crash involving a commercial truck and trailer in the ditch, just north of West Shore Parkway on Highway 1.
In a 1:45 p.m. update, Emcon said the roadway was closed for vehicle recovery. West Shore RCMP noted the northbound lane will be closed for approximately 60 to 90 minutes.
**MVI** #BCHwy1 NB Lane Truck and pup in ditch just North of West Shore Pkwy . Traffic is congested, expect major delays. Check @DriveBC, @DriveBC_VI for updates.#yyjtraffic #Malahat pic.twitter.com/aD5j19DbUY
— Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) August 15, 2022
Traffic is congested and the highway contractor warned of major delays.
The next update on the crash from DriveBC is expected at 2:30 p.m.
More to come.
