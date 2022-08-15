Northbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway is backing up in Langford due to a crash near West Shore Parkway. (DriveBC traffic camera)

UPDATE: Malahat crash causing northbound closure

Truck and trailer in ditch north of West Shore Parkway on Trans-Canada Highway

A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway is causing delays for traffic heading over the Malahat.

Emcon Services Inc.’s South Island Division warned motorists of a northbound crash involving a commercial truck and trailer in the ditch, just north of West Shore Parkway on Highway 1.

In a 1:45 p.m. update, Emcon said the roadway was closed for vehicle recovery. West Shore RCMP noted the northbound lane will be closed for approximately 60 to 90 minutes.

Traffic is congested and the highway contractor warned of major delays.

The next update on the crash from DriveBC is expected at 2:30 p.m.

More to come.

ALSO READ: More Malahat construction, expected to start this summer, will take a year to complete

 

