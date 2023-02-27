The contractor tasked with maintaining the Malahat portion of Highway 1 alerts drivers of adverse conditions during a snowstorm Saturday (Feb. 25). (Emcon Services Inc/Twitter)

The contractor tasked with maintaining the Malahat portion of Highway 1 alerts drivers of adverse conditions during a snowstorm Saturday (Feb. 25). (Emcon Services Inc/Twitter)

Malahat drivers face 10-15 cm snow, while Victoria expects rain, flurries

Environment Canada issues Monday morning a snow warning for the east Island

While the southernmost portion of Vancouver Island will see rain and flurries, more snow is forecast for the Malahat and east Island.

Heavy snow of 10 to 15 cm is expected for the Malahat portion of Highway 1 right up the coast to Fanny Bay starting late Monday (Feb. 27) morning.

A low pressure swath over the Pacific Ocean will produce an intense band of snow set to continue until Tuesday morning, Environment Canada said in a weather warning issued early Monday.

In Victoria area rain with flurries is expected during the day with flurries overnight and dip in temperature to -3 C Tuesday night as skies clear.

Derrick Lee from Environment Canada, speaks to Black Press Media ahead of winter weather warnings issued Feb. 25 across the interior and southern parts of the province.

READ ALSO: 20 out of 600 vehicles stopped Wednesday not equipped with winter-ready tires: West Shore RCMP

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

WeatherWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria Hospitals Foundation raising money for equipment and research

Just Posted

Urologist Dr. Nathan Hoag demonstrates the use of a ureteroscope inside an operating room at Royal Jubilee Hospital. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Victoria Hospitals Foundation raising money for equipment and research

The contractor tasked with maintaining the Malahat portion of Highway 1 alerts drivers of adverse conditions during a snowstorm Saturday (Feb. 25). (Emcon Services Inc/Twitter)
Malahat drivers face 10-15 cm snow, while Victoria expects rain, flurries

Premier David Eby announced $500 million for BC Ferries on Sunday (Feb. 26). (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. investing $500M to electrify BC Ferries fleet, keep fares steady

The Oak Bay Beach Hotel now has biosphere certification through the Responsible Tourism Institute. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay hotel earns international biodiversity certification