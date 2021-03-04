Malahat Nation confirms first two cases of COVID-19

Clockwise from top left: Malahat First Nation Chief George Harry and councillors Steve Henry and Cindy Harry address community members in a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Screenshot)

The Malahat First Nation confirmed its first cases of COVID-19 in a video posted to YouTube and Facebook on Wednesday, March 3.

Chief George Harry and councillors Steve Henry and Cindy Harry appeared in the video, announcing that there are now two cases in the community, and reminding members that there is a shelter-in-place order.

“It’s going to be very trying times at this point, but please, Malahat Nation, stay strong. We have to stick together,” Chief Harry said. “Naut’sa mawt [one heart, one mind] is a huge word that we all have heard throughout our lives, and we need to understand that is a powerful word. We need to stick together to do this.”

Harry encouraged members to phone and check in on others, especially elders. Henry urged them to get tested if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 and to call the health unit with any questions.

READ MORE: Malahat First Nation members ordered to shelter in place

Cindy Harry expresed her intention to get tested on Wednesday.

“We are taught in our culture to support each other and do everything we can to be each other’s strengths,” she said. “And not to be ashamed to get tested.”

Chief and council announced a shelter-in-place order for the approximately 350 members of Malahat Nation on Jan. 7. That order has been extended several times, most recently through Friday, March 12.



kevin.rothbauer@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusmalahat