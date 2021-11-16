Malahat to close overnight for seven days, BC Ferries stepping in

The Malahat will close overnight until Nov. 22, the province confirmed on Nov. 16. (Arnold Lim/News Staff)

The Malahat section of Hwy. 1 between West Shore Parkway and Tunnel Hill will be closed in both directions every night from Nov. 16 to 22, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced Tuesday.

According to a release from the ministry, the overnight closures will allow crews to repair damage caused by the recent weather conditions.

READ MORE: Malahat reopening to alternating traffic following safety assessment

On Tuesday (Nov. 16) the Malahat will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Starting Nov. 17, nightly closures will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Monday, Nov. 22.

The Malahat was closed Monday as parts of the highway were flooded or damaged, but was reopened to single-lane alternating traffic Tuesday morning. Drivers are asked to expect major delays during the daytime, and limit travel except for essential purposes.

Work underway on the #Malahat #BCHwy1 as we prepare for the closure tonight and thru the week to repair #BCstorm damage.

Info to know about the closure: https://t.co/nB5wEVKjrW #VanIsle #VancouverIsland pic.twitter.com/TSAqj4xBE0 — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 16, 2021

Those seeking alternate routes may take the Pacific Marine route (Hwy. 14) through Sooke, Jordan River and Port Renfrew, or the Brentwood Bay to Mill Bay ferry.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall told Black Press Media that BC Ferries is currently gathering staff and crew for a second round of emergency sailings between Mill Bay and Brentwood Bay the evening of Nov. 16. Eight additional sailings have been added between 7:30 p.m. and 11:35 p.m. due to the Malahat closure.

#ServiceNotice #BrentwoodBay – #MillBay #Klitsa will offer additional sailings this evening due to the Malahat closure: 7:30pm, 8:40pm, 9:50pm & 11 pm ex. Brentwood Bay

8:05pm, 9:15pm, 10:25pm & 11:35pm ex. Mill Bay Full details here: https://t.co/5uO6XcGcJK. ^ oj — BC Ferries | Reconnecting BC (@BCFerries) November 16, 2021

As the Malahat evening closures continue, the corporation is looking into crew availability for continued emergency sailings. Updates will be available on their website.

READ MORE: BC Ferries sailing through the night between Mill Bay and Brentwood Bay

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferrymalahatWest Shore