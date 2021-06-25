(Black Press Media file photo)

Man, 49, drowns in Kemp Lake, near Sooke

Body found Friday morning

A 49-year-old Sooke man is believed to have drowned after his body was found in Kemp Lake on Friday morning.

Sooke RCMP responded to the shoreline around 6:55 a.m. after the report of a body in the water. The man was declared dead on scene.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Brett Sinden said the man was not reported missing, and while police can’t confirm how he drowned, he was seen on a dock at the lake on Thursday evening.

Foul play is not suspected.

“Our thoughts are with the family, and anyone affected by this tragic discovery,” Sinden said.

Sooke RCMP received assistance from the RCMP dive team and the B.C. Coroners Service.


