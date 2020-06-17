Man allegedly spat on Superstore employee in Langford

Suspect stopped after attempting to leave the store with more than $1,100 in merchandise

A man has been arrested after he allegedly spat on an employee at Superstore’s Langford location after being stopped for leaving the store with more than $1,100 in merchandise.

On June 16 at 6:50 p.m. West Shore RCMP was called to 835 Langford Pkwy. for a report of theft and assault against a loss prevention officer.

Police quickly located the suspect not far from the store and learned he was also breaching his court-ordered curfew conditions by being outside his home.

The man was arrested for assault, theft under $5,000 and breaching court conditions. Police searched the man’s backpack and found additional items that weren’t paid for. The suspect was expected to appear in court Wednesday.

