The West Shore RCMP has arrested a man after he allegedly spat on a Superstore employee after he was stopped for leaving the store with more than $1,100 in merchandise. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man allegedly spat on Superstore employee in Langford

Suspect stopped after attempting to leave the store with more than $1,100 in merchandise

A man has been arrested after he allegedly spat on an employee at Superstore’s Langford location after being stopped for leaving the store with more than $1,100 in merchandise.

On June 16 at 6:50 p.m. West Shore RCMP was called to 835 Langford Pkwy. for a report of theft and assault against a loss prevention officer.

Police quickly located the suspect not far from the store and learned he was also breaching his court-ordered curfew conditions by being outside his home.

The man was arrested for assault, theft under $5,000 and breaching court conditions. Police searched the man’s backpack and found additional items that weren’t paid for. The suspect was expected to appear in court Wednesday.

READ MORE: Colwood drive-thru window smashes after suspect receeives burger without mustard

ALSO READ: When crisis hits: How West Shore RCMP has dealt with the pandemic

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

LangfordWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Aunt of Chantel Moore runs virtual relay on Haida Gwaii for MMIWG

Just Posted

Man allegedly spat on Superstore employee in Langford

Suspect stopped after attempting to leave the store with more than $1,100 in merchandise

Runaway dog bites CRD animal control officer at Esquimalt Lagoon

Dog located in an area requiring leashes Wednesday morning

Saanich police looking for witnesses to man brandishing knife, breaking bank window

Witnesses sought in incident at CIBC branch in the 2900-block of Tillicum Road on June 16

Victoria police seek witnesses to random assault

Suspect allegedly struck, pushed man to the ground outside Wharf Street restaurant

Esquimalt elementary school under hold and secure following cougar sighting

Macauley students will be released one-by-one at the end of the day

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

B.C. calls for public input into COVID-19 business recovery

In-province travel decision expected next week

B.C. teachers’ union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall

Officials are expecting to see a mix of in-class and online learning in September

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

POLL: Do you wear a mask when you go out in public?

A new fashion accessory is making an appearance on Greater Victoria’s streets.… Continue reading

Aunt of Chantel Moore runs virtual relay on Haida Gwaii for MMIWG

Brenna Kowalchuk was also inspired by another Haida Gwaii woman who ran for MMIWG, Zoey Collinson

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Okanagan teacher’s transfer

Teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

Most Read