Man arrested, 3 police injured during 10-person brawl at Vancouver beach

A North Vancouver man was arrested Friday and three police officers were injured after a 10-person broke out at English Bay on June 19, 2021. (Youtube/Screen grab)

Warning: This article contains links to video viewers may find disturbing.

A North Vancouver man was arrested Friday and three police officers were injured after a 10-person brawl broke out at English Bay.

Officers were on scene shortly before 7 p.m. and worked to disperse the brawl where one person may have been assaulted, said Vancouver Sgt. Steve Addison.

One of those involved, a man in his 20s, had refused to leave the beach, Addison said. “He became hostile, began causing a disturbance, assaulted at least one of our officers.”

The arrest was captured on video by bystanders, many of whom heckled the officers as they struggled with the handcuffed man.

“Tell me what I’m getting arrested for,” the suspect is heard shouting at police.

One bystander videoing the incident asked that same officer to disclose his name and badge number before appearing to try and grapple with officers after one of them throws his phone.

“Go arrest the white guy,” another screams repeatedly at police.

READ MORE: 2 Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

Addison said “a large and hostile” crowd had formed and additional police were called in “so officers could safely do their jobs.”

Once there, officers pushed back bystanders and took the suspect to jail.

One of the officers was reportedly taken to hospital with a significant injury and police are recommending multiple charges.



