Police found a ‘long metal pointed rod’ next to the neighbour’s door on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (New Westminster Police))

Police found a ‘long metal pointed rod’ next to the neighbour’s door on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (New Westminster Police))

Man arrested after allegedly chasing, threatening neighbour with spear in New Westminster

Charges relating to uttering threats and weapons are being considered

A man has been arrested after his neighbour alleged he received threats involving a spear.

According to the New Westminster Police, a man called to report his neighbour allegedly chasing him with a spear and threatening to kill him at 10 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 1). This was allegedly preceded by an argument over building noise.

Police said that the man was arrested without incident and taken into custody. Police said they seized a four-foot-long “long metal pointed rod” which had been placed next to the front door.

“Thankfully no one was hurt during this incident,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar. “Disagreements between neighbours happens, and when it does we encourage people to slow down, make good decisions, and treat one another with respect. That didn’t happen in this instance.”

Weapons and threat-related charges are being considered.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Previous story
B.C.’s inadequate heat wave supports heightened risks to vulnerable people: report
Next story
B.C. reports 593 more COVID-19 confirmed cases Tuesday

Just Posted

Clay Halliday, an arborist with the Town of Sidney, rakes down the soil after planting one of the 16 London planetrees (as seen in the background) planted Monday in Tulista Park. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney wraps up improvements to Tulista Park

Thanksgiving sailings are expected to be busier than usual while the Spirit of Vancouver Island ferry is being repaired. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries asks for patience over Thanksgiving weekend with main vessel out of service

Elvis, Me and the Lemonade Stand Summer (left) and Following the Good River won top spots. (Courtesy of Victoria Book Prizes)
Two local authors win at Victoria Book Prizes gala

More than 1750 customers near the Swartz Bay BC Ferries terminal in North Saanich are without power due to a downed wire. (BC Hydro)
Power outages continue to impact areas all over Greater Victoria