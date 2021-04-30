Man arrested after allegedly chasing Victoria security guards while wielding knife

A man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly chased two security guards at a Blanshard Street temporary housing facility while armed with a knife. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly chased two security guards near a Blanshard Street temporary housing facility while armed with a knife.

Security guards asked a man outside the housing facility to leave and police say the man responded by brandishing a knife, before he chasing the guards.

One of the guards called Victoria police and officers “flooded” the area near the 3000-block of Blanshard Street just after 10 a.m. Officers located a suspect and arrested him without incident. Officers seized a knife while searching the man.

The man was held for court and faces charges related to assault with a weapon and breaching his court-ordered conditions not to possess knives.

Neither security guard was injured.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654 extension 1. Call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to report anonymously.

