Man arrested after allegedly threatening staff in a downtown Victoria business with a knife

Victoria police arrested a man after he allegedly threatened the staff of a downtown business while armed with a knife on Monday.
Officers said the man refused to comply with police direction once he was found, so they used a bean bag shotgun round to take the man into custody. Police found the man near the intersection of Douglas and Yates streets as he was leaving the area of a business in the 1200-block of Douglas Street just after 7 p.m.
Officers arrested the man and seized a knife after searching him.
He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries he sustained during the arrest and, after evaluation, was held at the hospital under the Mental Health Act.
The man faces recommended charges of uttering threats and causing a disturbance.
Police are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Victoria Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
