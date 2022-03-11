The Saanich Police Department arrested a man in relation to a break-in at the BC Hydro district office in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Saanich Police Department arrested a man in relation to a break-in at the BC Hydro district office in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested after break-in at BC Hydro site in Saanich

54-year-old faces break and enter charge

Officers arrested a man early Friday morning after a break-in at BC Hydro’s district office compound, located at 4400 West Saanich Rd.

At approximately 3:20 a.m. on March 11, security at BC Hydro alerted police that a person had just entered the property.

Officers located a 54-year-old man leaving the site, according to a release from the Saanich Police Department.

He was arrested without incident and is now facing one charge of break and entering. He was later released with a court date and several conditions.

“Having real-time updates from security in this instance was a key asset that helped our officers make this swift arrest,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

ALSO READ: Police investigating sudden death of infant at Saanich mall

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police Department

Previous story
VIDEO: Federal tourism relief fund begins rolling out to B.C. operators
Next story
Federal cairn in Oak Bay skips Indigenous history, wording up for review

Just Posted

The District of Sooke wants to do more public consultation before proceeding with its official community plan. Council requested staff to schedule an open house on the OCP for this spring. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke looks to have more in-person public input on community plan

District of Sooke council holds its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Broom, flowers and electricity top Sooke council agenda on Monday

Tara Munro’s counselling business has been expanding by adding more in-person and online counsellors. (Contributed - Tara Munro)
Sooke counselling centre expanding to meet community needs

Downtown residents are concerned about plans by an anti-mandate group partially responsible for the Ottawa occupation to organize a protest convoy to descend on Victoria. Photo shows motorists protesting pandemic mandates during a previous event in front of the B.C. legislature. (Black Press Media file photo)
Downtown Victoria residents want action to prevent ‘occupation’ of B.C. capital