Man arrested after firing pellet-style gun in Victoria early Monday morning

VicPD used bean bag shotgun, taser on the man during the incident

Police arrested a man who was firing a compressed-air handgun, similar to a pellet gun, in downtown Victoria early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report about a man firing a handgun outside a housing facility in the 800-block of Johnson Street just before 4 a.m. on Monday. Upon arriving, officers spotted a man, who matched the suspect’s description, firing the air gun outside the building as people in the area fled. Police said an officer watched the man put the pellet-like gun in his pocket.

VicPD said officers commanded the man to raise his hands, but he refused and put his hands in his pockets. Officers used a bean bag shotgun and taser on the man, but police said they were “only partially effective.” The man was then taken to the ground by an officer, handcuffed and search. Police seized the air gun and a knife from the search.

Once arrested, the man told officers he had used opioids before he began to show symptoms of an overdose, police said. Officers administered naloxone and medical care until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to hospital for treatment and to be examined for injuries. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries, that didn’t require further medical treatment, during the incident.

The man was released with a court date and court-ordered conditions that prohibit him from possessing weapons.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

