Man arrested after fleeing through Victoria backyards

Police said suspect punched an officer in the chest before running

A man was arrested and faces potential charges after allegedly hitting a police officer in the chest before fleeing Monday evening.

Victoria police received a report about “unwanted” people outside a housing facility in the 700-block of Queens Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. on July 11.

A responding officer told a group to leave the property, though one man among them was told he was under arrest after providing a false name.

The man then punched the officer in the chest before running away, police said. Additional attending officers saw the man run through the Quadra Heights playground before police chased him as he lept over multiple fences in the area. A resident also told police the man was in a nearby backyard when officers lost sight of him.

An officer pulled the man off a fence he was trying to climb before the suspect was “brought to the ground.” The man fought back against the arrest and a pair of brass knuckles fell out of his pocket as he was being taken into custody, VicPD said in a release.

A knife and bear spray were found in the man’s backpack, where officers also recovered identification and a credit card that are believed to be stolen.

The suspect was taken to hospital after he told police he was in medical distress. After being treated at the hospital, he was released back into police custody.

VicPD said two officers received injuries during the incident but were able to finish their shifts after being treated at the scene.

The man faces recommended charges of assaulting a police officer, obstruction and illegal possession of identity documents. That’s along with three weapons possession charges and six charges for violating a variety of court-ordered conditions. He was held for court.

