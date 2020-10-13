Man arrested in Victoria after pointing replica firearm at another person

Three people were arrested after their vehicle was stopped by Victoria police on Tuesday morning.
On Oct. 13, around 8 a.m., officers were called to a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 100-block of Gorge Road East for a report a man had pointed a firearm at another person.
Multiple officers attended the area and saw a suspect leave the scene in a vehicle. Officers stopped the vehicle in the 1500-block of Hillside Avenue and arrested three occupants, two men and one woman.
Officers searched the vehicle and located and seized a replica firearm.
The suspect in the incident with the firearm was taken to cells and faces recommended charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm and use of an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence.
The other two people were released without charges.
