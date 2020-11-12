A Victoria Police Department cruiser. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police arrest man after victim hit repeatedly by stranger with a stick

One suspect faces several recommended charges

Victoria police arrested a man on Wednesday afternoon, after a report someone was assaulted with a weapon.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Nov. 11, officers were called to the 400-block of Swift Street for a report that a man struck another man repeatedly with a wooden stick. Officers attended and learned that the attack was unprovoked and that the suspect and the victim were unknown to one another.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The suspect left the scene prior to police arriving but witnesses provided officers with a description and direction of travel. Officers located a suspect a short distance away and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect was taken to cells and held for court. He faces recommended charges of assault with a weapon, two counts of breach of probation and one count of breach of a release order.

 

VicPD

Most Read