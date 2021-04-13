West Shore RCMP arrest man after shots fired at Malahat campground

Police received numerous reports of a man firing a rifle outside his camper trailer

West Shore RCMP arrested a 42-year-old man April 11 following numerous reports of someone firing a rifle in a Malahat campground. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

A 42-year-old man is in custody after police received numerous reports of someone firing a rifle at a campground on the Malahat.

The reports came in on Sunday (April 11), with witnesses initially telling police they had seen a man standing outside his trailer, in a campground in the 3900-block of the Trans-Canada Highway, holding a firearm. Further reports informed police a man had fired his rifle outside.

Several police resources responded and located a suspect who was apprehended under the Mental Health Act without incident. No injuries were reported.

West Shore RCMP says the investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are being considered. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

