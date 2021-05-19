Victoria police officers arrested a man Tuesday after he threatened officers and bylaw staff with a knife in Cecelia Ravine Park. (Google Streetview)

Man arrested after threatening Victoria police, bylaw with knife

Bylaw was enforcing sheltering rules in Cecelia Ravine Park

A man was arrested Tuesday after threatening police and bylaw officers with a knife in Cecelia Ravine Park.

Shortly before 9 a.m., police were accompanying bylaw staff at the park as they enforced sheltering rules and asked people to pack up their belongings. One man, who police say had been given previous warnings, refused to leave and became aggressive, threatening to stab officers and bylaw staff with a knife.

VicPD says officers tried to use de-escalation techniques, but the man fled the area with his knife. Officers chased after him and caught up to him in the 400-block of Burnside Road East, where he was arrested at gunpoint. Officers seized the man’s knife.

The man was transported to cells and was later released with a court date and conditions. He faces recommended charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of uttering threats.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

