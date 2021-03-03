Man arrested after Victoria restaurant worker punched, thrown to the ground

Police say woman was found lying on the sidewalk with non-life threatening injuries

Victoria police arrested a man and are seeking additional information from witnesses after an alleged assault on a restaurant employee on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area outside the Yates Street Pizza Hut shortly after 10 p.m. on March 2 after receiving a report of a man violently attacking a woman.

Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from non-life threatening injuries and lying on the sidewalk.

Police say the woman, a restaurant employee, was attacked by a man who was arguing with another man outside the restaurant. The woman was reportedly punched several times by one man after she asked the men to leave the area. Victoria police say the the suspect threw the woman to the ground before fleeing the scene.

Officers arrested a suspect in the 1000-block of View Street around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance footage from the area, or information about the incident, to contact the report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1., or report anonymously by calling Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

