Man arrested at gunpoint for reportedly threatening Victoria beach-goers with knife

Several people reported a man threatening to stab them near Finlayson Point

Victoria police officers arrested a man at gunpoint near Finlayson Point Aug. 11 after several people reported him threatening to stab them. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police officers arrested a man at gunpoint near Finlayson Point Wednesday evening after several beach-goers called 911 to report someone threatening to stab them.

Officers were called to the area off Dallas Road just after 5 p.m. after multiple people reported a man with a knife threatening to stab people on the beach. Police located the man and took him into custody at gunpoint. The knife, as well as some drugs, were located and confiscated.

VicPD said officers learned the man knew a person on the beach and had specifically targeted them. He also reportedly threatened other people on the beach who he didn’t know.

Police said the targeted victim and another person armed themselves with sticks while others retreated and called 911. No one was physically injured.

The man faces recommended charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and drug possession.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

