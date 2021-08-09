Willows Beach Park. (Google Maps)

Man arrested for being near children, swimming area in Oak Bay

Conditions prevented man from being on any beach in B.C.

Oak Bay police arrested a man they believe was in breach of conditions not to be in a public swimming area with children.

An off duty officer reported seeing a man Sunday, Aug. 8 at Willows Beach watching children on the beach. When uniformed officers arrived the suspect left the area. A 36-year-old man was located a few blocks away and arrested for breach of conditions.

He was on conditions to not be at any beach in B.C., and not to be in a public swimming area where children under the age of 16 may be present.

Seven-day impound for excessive speed

Sunday radar snared one driver speeding down Cedar Hill Cross Road.

The radar showed a reading of 97 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone. The officer stopped a 21-year-old driving a 2021 Ford Ranger and ticketed him for excessive speed. The ticket comes with a $368 fine and a seven-day vehicle impound.

Car at crosswalk rear-ended

Following too closely cost a driver $109 but could have been worse on Aug. 4

Oak Bay police issued the ticket after a crash at Beach Drive and Beresford Place after a driver in a 2001 Acura rear-ended a 2021 Mitsubishi stopped at a crosswalk. The Mitsubishi drive had stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross. No injuries were reported.

Warning warrants three-day driving ban

After an officer noted an odour of liquor, a driver blew a ‘warn’ during an Aug. 3 roadblock on Foul Bay Road. The driver received a three-day driving prohibition and his vehicle was towed from the scene.

