Man arrested for breaking into Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre, threatening to burn it down

A 33-year-old man was arrested for damaging property, breaking and entering into the Juan De Fuca Recreation Centre on Friday.

On April 10, at around 12:45 p.m. the West Shore RCMP were called by a maintenance employee who found a man — later identified as Wesley Switzer — inside the building violently smashing windows and damaging property.

According to Const. Nancy Saggar, there was evidence of a door being pried open.

When the maintenance employee confronted Switzer, he threatened to burn the building down. Switzer then left the recreation centre and went across the street to Galaxy Motors where he began “arguing with employees and throwing rocks at the vehicles, causing damage to some,” said Saggar.

Switzer, who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, was arrested and remains in custody. He has been charged with break and enter, uttering threats and mischief.



