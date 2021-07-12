Man arrested after chasing Victoria police vehicle with knife

Man was subject of release conditions prohibiting him from possessing weapons

A 31-year-old Victoria man was arrested Saturday for reportedly chasing after a police vehicle while brandishing a knife.

The Victoria Police Department said it was on its way to assist bylaw officers shortly after 7 a.m. July 10 in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue when a man started running after the vehicle with a knife. The man was unable to catch up, so police continued with the original call before returning to the area to arrest the man.

Officers found the man had a double-edged knife and was the subject of release conditions that prohibited him from possessing any weapons. He faces recommended charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order.

