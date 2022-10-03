Man arrested for driving erratically, showing a knife in Saanich and Victoria

He was running red lights, passing unsafely and speeding, police said

A man was arrested on Oct. 2 after driving erratically and brandishing a knife in Saanich and Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

A man was arrested on Sunday afternoon following a series of erratic driving incidents reported around Victoria and Saanich.

Police received several calls starting around 12:40 p.m. about a man erratically driving a Chevrolet Aero on Blanshard Street. A witness reported the man also got out of his vehicle before brandishing a knife toward another driver and another caller said they were confronted by a man with a knife in the roadway.

Police said the erratic driving continued after those incidents, with the driver running red lights, passing unsafely and speeding.

After a witness said the driver was in the Saanich Plaza parking lot, police said officers from the Saanich and Victoria departments were able to de-escalate the man, who was in crisis and had what officers believed to be a self-inflicted wound. The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and provided medical and mental health-related care.

After being medically assessed, the man was arrested for two counts of assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

The 36-year-old man also had an outstanding warrant and police told the individual’s parole officer about the incidents. The man was held in custody as police continue to gather evidence.

“It was fortunate that no one was injured given the overall erratic driving and behaviour of the driver,” said Saanich Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich.

