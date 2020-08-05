One man has been arrested in connection to arsons in June. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested in connection to Victoria arson that destroyed two vehicles

VicPD are recommending two counts of arson

One man has been arrested in connection to a fire that destroyed two vehicles.

Victoria police executed a search warrant and arrested the suspect around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. The man is suspected in two suspicious fires, including one at a storage and vehicle rental business in the 700-block of Topaz Avenue on June 7. Police were alerted to that fire around 10 p.m. There were no injuries but two vehicles were destroyed.

The man is also suspected in a second incident from that night – two fires were started in a business parking lot in the 600-block of Hillside Avenue around 12:15 a.m. While those files were close to a building and vehicles, there were no injuries or property damage.

The man has been taken to cells and the file remains under investigation. Police are recommending two counts of arson.

RELATED: Police search for person of interest in Victoria arson

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

