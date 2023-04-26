Staff members try to stop a suspect from smashing glass displays with a hammer at a Victoria jewelry store on April 15. Police on April 26 said they arrested a man suspected to be the one involved in the incident. (Courtesy of VicPD/YouTube)

Staff members try to stop a suspect from smashing glass displays with a hammer at a Victoria jewelry store on April 15. Police on April 26 said they arrested a man suspected to be the one involved in the incident. (Courtesy of VicPD/YouTube)

Man arrested in relation to hammer-smashed displays at Victoria jewelry store

Suspect could face charges of robbery, assault with a weapon

Victoria police have arrested a man suspected to be the individual who smashed displays with a hammer at a jewelry store earlier this month.

Officers arrested the man from a housing facility in the 2500-block of Dowler Place on April 22. The man remains in custody and police will recommend that he face charges including armed robbery, assault with a weapon and breaching numerous court-ordered conditions.

The arrested man was wanted on six warrants for various other offences, VicPD said on Wednesday.

“Officers were already looking for the suspect on those warrants before they were identified as a suspect in the armed robbery,” VicPD spokesperson Bowen Osoko said in response to a Black Press Media question asking why the suspect wasn’t arrested in relation to the outstanding warrants earlier.

The arrest is in relation to an incident at a Victoria jewelry store on April 15, VicPD said.

Before police pulled videos that the department posted to social media, security camera footage showed a suspect walking through the store with multiple bags before they start to smash displays with a hammer and appear to pocket items. Multiple staff members in the store stepped in and tried to contain the man, some using chairs to do so, before the suspect continued to break more of the jewelry-containing counters.

Several people then converged on the suspect, who at times briefly gestures the hammer toward others, before the hooded individual fled the store.

VicPD initially said the suspect was able to take an expensive watch from the store, but Wednesday’s update said the individual fled “with a significant number of stolen items.”

READ: Suspect smashes displays with hammer at Victoria jewelry store

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberta woman hoping to find her son last seen in Victoria over 9 months ago
Next story
Port Alice resident hopes bear-proof garbage bins will save bear lives

Just Posted

Sooke council voted for a 6.99 property tax hike, down from the 9.3 per cent first proposed. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke property taxes reduced following B.C. Assessment data change

Staff members try to stop a suspect from smashing glass displays with a hammer at a Victoria jewelry store on April 15. Police on April 26 said they arrested a man suspected to be the one involved in the incident. (Courtesy of VicPD/YouTube)
Man arrested in relation to hammer-smashed displays at Victoria jewelry store

Victoria police are asking for help in finding missing man Jayson Anderson. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Alberta woman hoping to find her son last seen in Victoria over 9 months ago

A lone killer whale breaks the water in a Comox, B.C., harbour on Tuesday July 31, 2018.Transport Canada has announced several new measures, ranging from sanctuary zones to fishing closures, as it works to protect critically endangered southern resident killer whales off the British Columbia coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne
Protected areas, fishing bans to help B.C.’s threatened southern resident orcas