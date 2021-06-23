sig

Man arrested in Sooke after work crew threatened with a knife

Police recommending charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats

Sooke RCMP made an arrest Tuesday night after workers replacing a hydro pole were threatened by a man with a knife.

Police were called to the 5800-block of Sooke Road near Woodlands Road at 8:30 p.m., after a man was reported wielding an 11-inch knife in a threatening manner.

The man was intoxicated and expressed his displeasure in the amount of time it was taking to return power to his home, Sooke RCMP said in a news release.

Police arrested the man and took him into custody. He faces several charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

“This incident was an unprovoked act of aggression against people working in our community and is an example of the unpredictable and often dangerous situations that our officers respond to. Fortunately, in this instance, no one was hurt, and the male was taken into custody safely,” said RCMP Sgt. Kevin Shaw.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


