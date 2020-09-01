Victoria police called for man ripping branches off tree, threatening people with them

A man is facing recommended charges including one count of uttering threats and five counts of mischief after being arrested on Monday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police arrested a man they say threatened pedestrians, blocked a roadway and damaged property, including several cars, two city trees and a building door on Monday morning.

According to the Victoria Police Department, shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 31, officers received multiple reports of a man ripping branches off a tree and trying to hit pedestrians with them in the 700-block of Fisgard Street. The man was then reported to have chased other pedestrians and threatened violence towards them.

While VicPD was responding, witnesses said the man pushed a large dumpster into the roadway on Fisgard Street. Multiple parked vehicles in the area and a glass door to a multi-unit commercial and residential building were damaged.

Witnesses provided officers with a description of the suspect. Officers located and arrested a man near the intersection of Blanshard and North Park streets.

The man was transported to cells where he was held to await court.

He is facing recommended charges including one count of uttering threats and five counts of mischief.

