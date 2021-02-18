Man arrested outside Langford Winners was wanted on seven warrants

A suspected shoplifter was arrested Friday in the parking lot of a Langford mall.

On Feb. 12, an employee at the Winners in Westshore Town Centre reported to police that a man had taken several items and left.

In minutes, West Shore RCMP officers were on scene and saw a man running through the mall parking lot. Police stopped him and recovered several stolen items, including a pair of running shoes suspected to have just been stolen from the store.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrest ‘chronic offender’ in connection to April shooting in Langford

The 41-year-old man was found to be breaching a court order for an unrelated investigation and was wanted on seven outstanding warrants related to investigations from the West Shore, Saanich and Victoria.

“We want to thank the employees for acting quickly and calling the police and helping us catch this wanted man, said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeWest ShoreWestshore RCMP