Christopher John Parker, 37, is wanted on three warrants and may be armed, Victoria police warned on Dec. 11. (Victoria Police Department)

Man at large may be armed, Victoria police warn

Christopher John Parker is a 37-year-old Caucasian man

Victoria police are warning people that a man wanted on three warrants is at large and may be armed.

Christopher John Parker is wanted for an aggravated assault investigation and for failing to appear in court for charges related to a replica firearm and drugs.

He is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian man with short blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5’11” and 155 pounds with a slim build. At times, Parker also has a beard.

VicPD asks that anyone who sees him does not approach, but calls 911 immediately. Anyone with information about Parker can call 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

