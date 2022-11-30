Johnathan Pocetti has been found guilty of five charges, including assaulting police with a weapon, following an incident involving Central Saanich police. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Johnathan Pocetti has been found guilty of five charges, including assaulting police with a weapon, following an incident involving Central Saanich police. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Man at the centre of Central Saanich gas station incident found guilty of 5 charges

Johnathan Pocetti drove onto the hood of a Central Saanich police cruiser

A man who tried to flee Central Saanich police was found guilty of all charges, including assaulting police with a weapon.

Johnathan Pocetti was also found guilty of dangerous driving, flight from police, mischief, and driving while prohibited. He learnt his fate on Nov. 17, a little more than a year after the incident.

A Central Saanich police officer noted a Motor Vehicle Act infraction on Pocetti’s truck while he was filling up at the Peninsula Co-op location on West Saanich Road on Aug. 30, 2021. When the officer tried to speak to Pocetti about the infraction, he reversed his truck away from the officer’s police vehicle, hitting a curb in front of the gas station building, according to a release from Central Saanich Police Service.

RELATED: Warrants issued after Central Saanich police vehicle rammed at gas station

“When the officer used his patrol car to block the truck’s exit, (Pocetti) drove up onto the hood of the police vehicle, pushing it backwards, narrowly missing a gas pump and causing further damage to the gas station’s property,” it reads.

Police later arrested Pocetti with the assistance of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team. No one was hurt during the incident, including members of the public.

Const. Tristan Gentile, community engagement officer with Central Saanich Police Service, thanked the department’s policing partners as well as the public. “(This) coordinated approach led to the apprehension of the accused as soon as possible,” said Gentile.

RELATED: Greater Victoria police team makes loud arrest of high-risk offender

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

PoliceSaanich Peninsula

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
179 people died from B.C.’s poisoned drug supply in October
Next story
Christmas Day heist in Langley netted almost $500,000, court filing reveals

Just Posted

sig
Sooke extends interim CAO contract to end of March

The Sooke Lions Club has paused plans to build a community centre and other public amenities at John Phillips Memorial Park. (District of Sooke)
Sooke Lions Club proposal for John Phillips Memorial Park on hold

Country superstar Blake Shelton has been announced as the headline for next summer’s Sunfest Country Music Festival, running Aug. 3 to 6, 2023. (Courtesy of Sunfest Country Music Festival)
Blake Shelton announced as Sunfest headliner

Alvin Deo and his group of 27 colleagues from Victoria have purchased lottery tickets for close to five years. (Courtesy BCLC)
Someone bought a $1M winning ticket in Victoria