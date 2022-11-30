Man at the centre of Central Saanich gas station incident found guilty of 5 charges

Johnathan Pocetti has been found guilty of five charges, including assaulting police with a weapon, following an incident involving Central Saanich police. (Courtesy of VicPD)

A man who tried to flee Central Saanich police was found guilty of all charges, including assaulting police with a weapon.

Johnathan Pocetti was also found guilty of dangerous driving, flight from police, mischief, and driving while prohibited. He learnt his fate on Nov. 17, a little more than a year after the incident.

A Central Saanich police officer noted a Motor Vehicle Act infraction on Pocetti’s truck while he was filling up at the Peninsula Co-op location on West Saanich Road on Aug. 30, 2021. When the officer tried to speak to Pocetti about the infraction, he reversed his truck away from the officer’s police vehicle, hitting a curb in front of the gas station building, according to a release from Central Saanich Police Service.

“When the officer used his patrol car to block the truck’s exit, (Pocetti) drove up onto the hood of the police vehicle, pushing it backwards, narrowly missing a gas pump and causing further damage to the gas station’s property,” it reads.

Police later arrested Pocetti with the assistance of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team. No one was hurt during the incident, including members of the public.

Const. Tristan Gentile, community engagement officer with Central Saanich Police Service, thanked the department’s policing partners as well as the public. “(This) coordinated approach led to the apprehension of the accused as soon as possible,” said Gentile.

